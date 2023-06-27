Another Students’ Protest Witnessed in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: In a different protest on a subsequent day, students in Kalaburagi district once again took to the streets on Tuesday, expressing their frustration over overcrowded buses and demanding immediate action. The protests come amidst the implementation of the free bus scheme called 'Shakti,' which has led to an influx of women passengers, exacerbating the transportation challenges faced by students.



Monday’s incident involved a group of college students from Vastari village on their way to Jevargi. Overwhelmed by the overcrowded bus, the students found themselves squished together with minimal breathing space. Tragically, one student even lost consciousness due to the suffocating conditions.

Tuesday's protest on the other hand, centered around the Afzalpur Bus Stand, with school students from Hinchgera, Kesapur, and Kolnur villages leading the charge. The students voiced their grievances, demanding the addition of more buses and bus stops to facilitate their daily commute to school. They expressed frustration that despite a few buses servicing their villages, the drivers often bypassed their stops due to the overwhelming number of women passengers of the 'Shakti' scheme.

The students emphasized that they were forced to travel to Afzalpur as their villages lacked educational institutions. Accompanied by villagers, the students united their voices to ensure timely and adequate bus connectivity to their respective villages.

The 'Shakti' scheme, aimed at empowering women, has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 8.2 crore women utilizing government buses since its launch on June 11. However, the unintended consequence of overcrowding as well as limited buses and seating capacity has adversely impacted students' access to education.

Last week, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy downplayed the overcrowding situation, suggesting that the initial rush of women passengers would subside over time. However, his remarks failed to address the urgent need for immediate action, such as increasing the number of buses to alleviate the overcrowding and ensuring that students' educational pursuits remain unhindered.

The student protests in Kalaburagi shed light on the vital role that transportation plays in providing unobstructed access to education. Students find themselves caught in a distressing predicament due to insufficient transportation options. The continued disruptions to their educational journey emphasize the importance of implementing long-term, sustainable solutions that prioritize the needs of the student community.

As the protests persist and the students' voices grow louder, it remains to be seen whether the government will take meaningful steps to address the issue and safeguard the educational aspirations of Kalaburagi's students. Only time will tell if these demonstrations succeed in securing the necessary changes to ensure a smoother and more accessible transportation system for all. (eom)