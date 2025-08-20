Assembly passes Greater Bengaluru Governance Amendment Bill 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Bill, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, clarifies that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will not interfere in the functioning of municipal corporations governed under the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.

During the debate, Shivakumar explained that although the Bill had been cleared earlier, some petitions were filed in court questioning whether the Authority could exercise control over municipalities. “This amendment provides a clear explanation that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will not intervene in matters concerning corporations. Municipalities will continue to function independently, without being brought under the control of the government,” he said.

When BJP legislator Suresh Kumar sought clarity on the purpose of the amendment, Shivakumar replied that it was aimed at removing ambiguity that had given rise to legal challenges. He reiterated that the government did not intend to weaken municipal powers. “The objective is to ensure complete autonomy for mayors and corporators elected by the people. There should be no scope for confusion in the future,” he noted.

Responding to opposition leader Ashwath Narayan’s questions, Shivakumar said that even though the court had not upheld the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the government had decided to introduce the amendment to avoid any potential disputes. He stressed that democracy required local representatives to be empowered and clarified that the Bill would safeguard their authority.

Shivakumar also emphasized that the amendment does not undermine the 74th Constitutional Amendment. Sharing his own academic background in political science, he recalled interactions with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during the introduction of the 73rd and 74th amendments. “The aim of these amendments was to empower local bodies and create future leaders. Our government is committed to protecting that vision,” he said.

He further pointed out that while areas like Mahadevapura contributed the highest tax revenue, financial imbalances existed within Bengaluru. The government, he said, was duty-bound to provide support but could not transfer funds across municipalities as it would violate constitutional provisions.

“If the House feels this amendment is unnecessary, we are ready to withdraw it. But the sole intention is to avoid misuse in the future and protect the interests of the municipalities,” Shivakumar assured.

Highlighting the political journey of many leaders who began their careers in local bodies, he cited examples from Jawaharlal Nehru to present-day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “Corporations are nurseries of democracy. We will not allow their autonomy to be compromised,” he asserted.

He also clarified that the state government would not interfere in taxation, reservations, or elections of the municipal corporations. The amendment, he said, was purely meant for clarity and to strengthen local governance.

While responding sharply to interruptions from MLA Munirathna, Shivakumar remarked, “We gave you opportunities to grow in politics. We will listen to your words too, but don’t forget even you are under scrutiny.” The Bill will now move for the Governor’s approval, with the final notification expected by September 2.