Authorities to regulate traffic flow to Mullayanagiri to prevent landslides

Chikkamagaluru: In a bid to manage weekend traffic congestion and mitigate environmental risks, the Chikkamagaluru district administration on Wednesday announced a new slot-based vehicular entry system to the hill station of Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.

Deputy Commissioner C N Meena Nagaraj, addressing the media, said soon vehicles will be allowed uphill in two time slots daily--from 6 am to noon, and again from 1 pm to 6 pm--with a cap of 600 vehicles per slot. A one-hour buffer between slots will enable vehicles already at the summit to descend without added traffic pressure.

To further streamline operations, parking will be provided at Seethalayyanagiri, and tourists will be encouraged to trek or use permitted departmental jeeps and Tata Tempos. According to the DC, an online pre-booking system for vehicles is being introduced.

However, during red alert, weather warnings or religious events such as temple fairs at Seethalayyanagiri and tourist bookings will be suspended. Local devotees will be granted free access during such periods. Over the past six months, approximately 2.5 lakh vehicles have used the narrow ghat road to reach the peak. The official cited a recent study by geologists warning of landslide risks due to high vehicular movement, particularly during long weekends when mini-buses and TT vehicles dominate the route.

According to officials, the Seethalayyanagiri public restrooms will be fully renovated, and efforts are underway to develop a food court model for vendors. Licences had earlier been granted to 35 shops in the region by the local panchayat, and the tourism department will now regulate them under a unified plan funded by a recently sanctioned grant. Local residents will be provided with special passes after submitting required documentation to the tourism department, ensuring their access is not hindered.