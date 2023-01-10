Axis Bank dedicates Mathematics and Computing Centre at IISc

Bengaluru: Axis Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru to establish a Centre for Mathematics and Computing at the Institute.

The Axis Bank Centre for Mathematics and Computing is India's first comprehensive Academic Research Centre on Mathematics and Computing. It will play a vital role in building the nation's future as many contemporary and futuristic areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science rely on the foundations of mathematics and computing.

Underlining the importance of the Centre, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, Amitabh Chaudhry said, "It is an extremely proud moment for us to be part of IISc's journey, while they are building one of the largest, dedicated Centres for Mathematics and Computing. The higher education ecosystem is a space that is constantly evolving, especially post Covid, and India has huge potential to stand out as a global hub for new-age, innovative and quality education. For us, this is one small way to play our part in supporting and nurturing the future generations of the country."

Commenting on the occasion, Director, IISc, Prof Govindan Rangarajan said, "We thank Axis Bank for partnering with us in our commitment to excellence in research and innovation. Mathematics and Computing are at the core of critical disciplines like Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computational Biology, Quantum Computing, Precision Medicine, Digital Health, Climate Science, Materials Genomics, Cybersecurity, AI, ML, and Data Science. The Axis Bank Centre for Mathematics and Computing will provide a platform for exploring and advancing research and innovation in the above areas. The state-of-the-art facility will also serve as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in these fields, offering a range of educational and professional development opportunities for students and faculty. We are confident that the Centre will play a key role in shaping the future of research and technology.''

Spread over 1.6 lakh square feet of space, the Centre will have state-of-the-art labs and programs that will benefit faculty and students from more than twenty departments of IISc. The Centre will host the new IISc B.Tech. program in Mathematics and Computing and the ongoing Interdisciplinary Ph.D. program in Mathematical Sciences. It is expected that over 500 engineers and scientists will benefit from the Centre every year.