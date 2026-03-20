Ayurveda educationist conferred FRAV Fellowship

Noted Ayurveda scholar and educationist Dr M Mohan Alva has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (FRAV) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of Ayurveda.

The honour was presented at the 29th convocation of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, functioning under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, held recently at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

The FRAV fellowship is awarded to eminent personalities for their long-standing service, research, teaching and efforts in preserving the traditional knowledge systems of Ayurveda.

Dr Alva was selected for the honour considering his significant contributions across these domains.

Through the Alva's Education Foundation, Dr Alva has established an Ayurveda medical college, hospital and research centres, providing quality education and training to students. He has also played a key role in taking Ayurveda-based healthcare to the masses through free medical camps, health awareness programmes and promotion of traditional treatment practices.

He is credited with integrating ancient Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific approaches, thereby promoting Ayurveda as a holistic lifestyle among the public.

Dr Alva’s initiatives span education, culture and healthcare, with a focus on holistic student development and preservation of Indian traditions. Through Alva Pharmacy, efforts have also been made to manufacture Ayurvedic medicines while ensuring quality control and safeguarding traditional medicinal practices.

Additionally, ‘Shobhavana’, a sprawling 150-acre medicinal plant garden developed by the foundation, houses over 2,000 plant species and serves as a centre for Ayurveda research, plant-based education and organic farming, offering hands-on learning opportunities for students and researchers.

The recognition is seen as a significant national honour not only for Dr Alva personally but also for the Ayurveda and education sectors in Karnataka. Among those present on the occasion were Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, and Dr Manisha Kotecha, Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, along with other dignitaries.