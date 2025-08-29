Banu Mushtaq’s selection for Mysuru Dasara inauguration insult to Hindus

Kolar: The state government’s decision to select Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous Mysore Dasara festival has sparked political controversy. JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath from Mulbagal constituency strongly opposed the move, calling it an insult to Hindu traditions.

Speaking to the media near Kurudumale temple in Mulbagal taluk, Manjunath alleged that the Congress government was indulging in “vote bank politics” by giving such an honour to a Muslim representative. “Would the Congress allow a Hindu to inaugurate a major Muslim religious event? If that happens, then we can call them truly secular. But this is nothing more than theatrics aimed at appeasement,” he said, challenging the ruling party.

He further lashed out at the Congress government for what he termed a series of “attacks” on Hindu temples and practices. “They have already spoken against Dharmasthala, Tirupati, and Sabarimala. Now they are targeting Chamundi Hills. Tomorrow, which temple will they speak about? This is an attempt to sell out Karnataka’s heritage. Only Hindus can save it,” Manjunath declared.

The JD(S) leader also expressed anger over the alleged neglect of his constituency, accusing the Muzrai Department of allocating him “zero funds.” He said the government was selectively sidelining certain areas while using religious festivals for political gains.

However, Congress leaders have defended their decision, stating that Banu Mushtaq was chosen purely on merit. They praised her literary achievements and secular outlook, claiming that her role as inaugurator would reflect Karnataka’s inclusive culture and respect for diverse contributions.

The controversy has now intensified political fault lines in the run-up to the Dasara festivities. With clerics also hinting at issuing a fatwa against Banu Mushtaq, the issue is snowballing into a larger communal and political debate.

Observers say all eyes are now on Mysore to see how this row impacts the celebrations of the state’s most prestigious festival.