Basavaraj Bommai calls for scientific training for sportspersons

Bengaluru: Well qualified coaches need to provide scientific training for the sportspersons, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, participating virtually in the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay programme.



Sportspersons need training by the best coaches. There is need to formulate a syllabus and guide them accordingly. State government is committed to providing necessary assistance to achieve the goals of Amrita Sports Project, Bommai said.

The Commonwealth Federation comprising 72 nations has provided the forum for exchange of views on various domains. The sporting events are being organised to strengthen the bonding among the youth. Over 6000 sports persons are taking part in this once in a four-year event, Bommai said.

The baton has arrived in India after traversing 9000 km. Four mega cities have been given the opportunity to receive the baton and it is happy to note the Bengaluru is one among them, the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new thought and dimension to the sporting world. Sporting events are being held regularly under the 'Khelo India' programme. 'Jeeto India' programme has given a big boost and inspiration for the sportspersons. This has enabled India to win more medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Sports need a lot of encouragement. In the post-independence era Prime Minister Modi deserves the credit for launching a maximum number of programmes to encourage sports. He has interacted with sportspersons before heading for major events and after their return. He has inspired those who won the medals. This has been a model for us all, Bommai said.

State government has given importance for empowerment of the youth. A new youth policy is being formulated.