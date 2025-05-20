Live
Belarus Ambassador highlights power of cultural exchanges
Bengaluru: ISME (International School of Management Excellence), Bangalore, hosted its annual International Day on May 16, at Navatara, ISME campus, featuring a keynote address by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India, Mikhail M. Kasko.
In his thought-provoking address, Ambassador Kasko underscored the vital role that culture plays in shaping diplomacy and global cooperation. Reflecting on over two decades of diplomatic experience, he remarked:
“Culture is a universal language one that transcends borders, politics, and history. In diplomacy, it plays a vital role in building mutual trust and understanding, opening the door to stronger economic, educational, and political cooperation. When we invest in cultural exchange, especially among young people, we are investing in a more peaceful, connected, and collaborative global future.