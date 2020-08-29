Bengaluru civic's body Solid waste chief D Randeep has tested Corona

Bengaluru: After Mysuru city police commissioner, senior IAS officer and Bengaluru civic body's Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner, D. Randeep, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said on Friday.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Being mildly symptomatic, I am under home isolation," said Randeep. His sample for the test was taken on Monday. Though Randeep was mostly in home quarantine this week, he still suggested people who came in close contact with him to go for a test.

He asked them to get tested for free at government primary healthcare centres.

Bengaluru is the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka. After two straight days of 3,000 plus cases, infections in the state capital fell to 2,721 on Friday, leading to the city tally rising to 1.21 lakh cases, out of which 36,521 are active cases. Earlier, Mysuru city police commissioner Chandra Gupta tested positive for coronavirus.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner of police Bharat Raj tested positive for the virus. Both are receiving treatment under home isolation. Gupta had attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Zilla Panchayat Hall recently. The August 15 celebration was chaired by S.T. Somasekhar, district-in-charge minister, and also attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Abhiram Sankar, along with other officials. Sankar later went into quarantine as his driver tested positive.

Earlier, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth tested positive for the virus on August 17. In late June, as many as 92 police officials in the district were sent to quarantine, all of whom tested negative for the virus on June 26.