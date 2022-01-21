Bengaluru doctor tops MS Shalakya Tantra exam

Bengaluru: Dr Soundarya N, the Centre Manager of Arth Ayurveda in the city, has topped M.S. (Ayurveda-Shalakya Tantra) Examinations of 2022 under the Rajiv Gandhi University for Medical Sciences. She bagged the first rank in the M.S Shalakya Tantra stream scoring 75.67% which is an all-Karnataka top position. Shalakya Tantra is a para surgical technique in Ayurveda.



Daughter of G Narasimha Reddy and Jayalakshmi Y, hailing from Bangalore, Centre Manager at Arth Ayurveda for the last four years, took only one month off from work to attend this postgraduate examination. "Do not be a bookworm. Always be a practising doctor while attempting higher studies," she advises fellow youngsters who aspire for excellence. A student of Government Ayurvedic Medical College, during both the UG and PG streams, she had bagged the 'AyurVisharada' award for academic excellence in BAMS.

Arth Ayurveda Group's Founder and Medical Director Dr Prashanth Acharya said "Dr Soundarya's commitment level is very high and she has brought laurels to our organisation and Karnataka state," he said.