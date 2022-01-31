Bengaluru: Police book youth who ran his car on street dog

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have booked a 23-year-old youth for deliberately running his luxury Audi car on a street dog sleeping by the roadside, police said here on Monday.

The case has been lodged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section 11, and IPC Section 428. The CCTV footage has gone viral on the social media and has triggered outrage among the public.

The Siddapur police in Bengaluru lodged the case following the complaint by M.S. Badri Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar. The complaint has been lodged against Adhi, son of an industrialist. The police have issued notice to accused Adhi to appear for the inquiry in this regard.

The family of the accused youth had informed the police that their son has tested positive for Covid and he would appear for questioning once he is fit and fine. The incident had taken place in Jayanagar 1st Block, in Bengaluru, the accused had taken reverse and deliberately ran over the sleeping dog.

The complainant has stated that the accused Adhi drove purposefully with an intention to kill street dogs. The dog which was run over has not been found despite searches. The complainant had asked for legal action against the youth for the crime. The investigation is on.