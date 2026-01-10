Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro project moves closer to reality as DPR gets ready

Hans News Service

Bengaluru

The long-pending Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro project has taken a significant step forward with the completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), paving the way for groundwork and further approvals. The ambitious inter-district metro corridor, proposed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), is expected to greatly benefit commuters from both Bengaluru and Tumakuru once implemented.

According to officials, all preliminary preparations for the project are underway. The proposed metro line, which is part of Namma Metro’s Phase-4 expansion, is estimated to be one of the most expensive transport infrastructure projects in the state due to its length and inter-district nature. The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 20,649 crore.

BMRCL has entrusted the DPR consultancy work to R V Engineering Consultants. The firm has prepared the DPR for a 59.60-kilometre-long metro corridor at a consultancy cost of Rs 1.2 crore. Tenders related to the DPR consultancy were invited in November 2025, following which field-level studies and technical assessments were initiated by officials and experts. BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwanth Chavan told that the Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro has been planned as part of Phase-4 of Namma Metro. He said extensive surveys are currently underway, including traffic and travel pattern studies, data collection, preliminary alignment checks, multiple evaluations and initial geotechnical investigations. Discussions are also being held regarding possible future extensions of the corridor. As per the DPR, the metro line will run from Madavara in north-west Bengaluru to Nagannanapalya in Tumakuru. The corridor will have a total of 26 stations along the route, connecting Bengaluru’s north-western outskirts with Tumakuru, which lies around 70 kilometres from the city centre. Once operational, the line is expected to serve a large number of daily commuters travelling between the two cities for work, education and business.

Officials said the feasibility report for the project was submitted by BMRCL in May last year and was subsequently approved by the state government. Following this, work on the DPR was taken forward. Home Minister G Parameshwara had earlier stated that the feasibility report had been cleared, even as discussions were held on whether Tumakuru required a full-fledged metro system. He had also indicated that the corridor could be extended further after the project’s completion, depending on demand and urban growth.

Transport experts believe the Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro could significantly reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion on National Highway corridors and provide a reliable public transport alternative for inter-city commuters. With the DPR now ready and surveys in progress, the project is moving into a crucial phase, though final approvals and funding clearances are still awaited. Once completed, the corridor is expected to transform regional connectivity and strengthen Tumakuru’s integration with the Bengaluru metropolitan region, marking a major milestone in Karnataka’s urban transport development.