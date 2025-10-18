  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Biocon Biologics and Civica expand partnership

Biocon Biologics and Civica expand partnership
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Friday announced expansion of...

Bengaluru: Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Friday announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with Civica, Inc. (Civica) to include a new Insulin Glargine medicine that will benefit patients in the United States by increasing the supply of high-quality affordable insulins.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick