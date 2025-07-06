BJP asks CM to apologise for linking COVID vaccines with heart attacks as expert panel rejects claim

BJP on Sunday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for attributing a spate of cardiac arrests in Karnataka—particularly in Hassan district—to COVID-19 vaccination, after an expert panel found no evidence to support the claim.

A panel constituted by the government concluded that there is no single cause behind the observed increase in sudden cardiac deaths. Rather, it described the phenomenon as multifactorial, with behavioural, genetic, and environmental risk factors contributing.

The BJP said the Chief Minister must issue an unconditional apology for making what it called a “baseless allegation.”