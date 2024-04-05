BJP candidate Dr Manjunath files nomination papers

Ramanagara: The electoral contest in the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency is gathering momentum with each passing day. Dr. CN Manjunath, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the constituency, arrived at the DC s office accompanied by supporters to formally submit his nomination papers. Among his supporters were former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwatthanarayan and other prominent party leaders, who rallied behind Dr. Manjunath as he embarked on this crucial step in his electoral journey. Prior to this, Dr. Manjunath led a spirited road show, traversing the main thoroughfare of the city, engaging with voters and garnering support for his candidacy.

Addressing the gathered crowd after completing the nomination process, Dr. Manjunath emphasized the significance of empowering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by casting their votes in favor of the BJP and its alliance partner, the JDS. Dr. Manjunath lauded Prime Minister Modi's track record of delivering corruption-free governance over the past decade, highlighting the absence of any corruption charges against the Prime Minister during his tenure. He urged citizens to unite in their commitment to upholding integrity and transparency in governance, stressing the importance of collective effort in realizing this vision for the future. On other hand controversy has erupted surrounding Bahujan Bharat Party candidate Dr. CN Manjunath's candidacy in Bangalore Rural constituency.

Dr. CN Manjunath, a native of Channarayapatna in Hassan district representing the Bahujana Bharat Party (BBP), entered the fray by filing his nomination papers . However, allegations have surfaced regarding the authenticity of his educational qualifications. Dr. Manjunath holds a Doctorate in Social Service issued by the Global Human Peace University. The BJP has raised concerns, alleging that the university certificate presented by Dr. Manjunath is fraudulent. Party officials are contemplating lodging a formal complaint with the election authorities to investigate the matter further. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Dr. CN Manjunath's candidacy has intensified the presence of candidates named Manjunath in the Bangalore Rural constituency. With four candidates now bearing the name, including Dr. C.N. Manjunath of the Bahujan Bharat Party and others running as independents, the electoral landscape has become more intricate. Responding to the controversy, Dr. CN Manjunath remained unfazed, asserting that such incidents are commonplace during elections. He expressed confidence in the electorate's discernment and emphasized the importance of informed voting. The scenario echoes past elections, notably the Mandya constituency race, where multiple candidates named Sumalatha vied for victory, underscoring the diverse and dynamic nature of Indian democracy.