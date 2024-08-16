BJP chief, RSS will set right state unit, asked me to stay silent

Vijayapura: Senior BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been vocal in his criticism of the state unit of the party and its leadership, on Thursday said that the party’s National President J P Nadda and RSS seniors have sent him a message asking to remain silent for some time, and assured him that they will resolve the issues raised by him.

The Vijayapura MLA has been openly critical of state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in “adjustment politics” with the ruling Congress, and trying to keep the party in his clutches, along with his father B S Yediyurappa, a party veteran and former chief minister.

“Seniors from the Sangh (RSS) and our national president had sent a messenger to me yesterday, asking me to remain silent for a few days and that they will set right things, and ensure that honest, loyal and old workers of the BJP get respect,” Yatnal said. Speaking to reporters here, he said he will not make any statements against the party, respecting the message sent to him by the party president and seniors at the Sangh.