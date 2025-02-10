BJP Issues Second Show Cause Notice To Karnataka MLA Yatnal Over Leadership Criticism

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal faces disciplinary action for continued criticism of state leadership, including BY Vijayendra and BS Yediyurappa, with 72 hours to respond to show cause notice.

The notice, issued by the BJP's central disciplinary committee, demands a response within 72 hours. This follows an earlier warning in December where Yatnal had submitted a six-page response defending his position.

"Why is Yatnal not in the race? I am in the race for chief minister and party president. I haven't looted anyone, haven't badmouthed anyone, and haven't broken anyone's house," Yatnal said on Sunday, questioning his exclusion from leadership positions.

The MLA has been vocal in his criticism of the Yediyurappa family's influence in state politics. He recently urged the former CM to "abandon his infatuation" with his son, BY Vijayendra, and accused the latter of maintaining close ties with Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar.

Yatnal has also alleged internal sabotage in recent electoral defeats, particularly pointing to BJP leader V Somanna's loss in Davangere and Bidar. "Many neutral leaders within the state are dissatisfied with the Yediyurappa family but refrain from speaking out due to party discipline," he claimed.

The disciplinary action highlights growing tensions within Karnataka BJP, as the party grapples with internal dissent and leadership challenges. The high command's involvement through the central disciplinary committee underscores the seriousness of the situation.