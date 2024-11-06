BJP leaders stage protest seeking Siddaramaiah's resignation, detained

Mysuru: The Karnataka BJP staged a protest on Wednesday demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, saying that the dignity of the CM's office was being diminished as he was facing Lokayukta probe in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The protest, led by BJP MLA T. S. Srivatsa, was staged near the Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru as Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta.

As the protestors started raising slogans against Siddaramaiah, the police dragged the BJP workers, including women, to the vehicles and detained them.

MLA Srivatsa said though Siddramaiah was being interrogated at a different location, police officers were not letting the opposition stage the protest.

"The police were not even allowing us to talk to the media. What is this system of not allowing the opposition to protest? Does any government behave in such a manner during the by-elections? We have no faith in the ongoing investigation by the Lokayukta and demand a CBI probe," MLA Srivatsa stated.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP B. Y. Raghavendra said Siddaramaiah should tender resignation first and face investigation.

The BJP has been staging protests for two months regarding the MUDA scam.

"Along with the 14 sites allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy, the probe will be conducted on the allotment of thousands of sites in MUDA. Siddaramaiah can come back to the position when he gets the clean chit. He should tender his resignation," Raghvendra demanded.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said Siddaramaiah facing the probe has brought down the dignity of the CM's Chair.

Meanwhile, defending Siddaramaiah, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said: "The BJP was politicising the MUDA case. Siddaramaiah will not face any complications in the case. Our CM is a law-abiding citizen. He will be in the forefront to fulfil legal obligations."

Minister Patil claimed that the soaring popularity of Siddaramaiah has left the BJP unnerved.