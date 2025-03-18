BJP MLA Yatnal lied to the House on the issue of central grants: CM

Bengaluru : The Governor’s speech traditionally includes a speech in which the achievements of the government are presented before the House. Some have criticised, many have spoken realistically, some have defended, and few has spoken in opposition just to oppose. The government welcomed all their suggestions and requested that the House pass the motion of thanks.

Over 14 members of Congress, BJP, and JDS spoke as the Leader of the Opposition. The Governor spoke at length for more than an hour and read out the achievements of the government. It is the duty of the government to inform the House on the reality. CM Siddaramaiah said, ‘I will inform the members of the House of the facts. Our government came to power on May 22, 2023 with the blessings of the people. Our party has been in power for 2 years by winning 136 seats. This is the Governor’s second speech after the government came to power.’

‘It is not about power for the sake of power. The government is working with concern that power should be used for the welfare of the people. The Governor has praised all these as they are real programs. As Basavanna said, the debates in the House should be like a pearl necklace, and if you speak, it should be like a gender-friendly and flattering speech. If you speak in the House, you should increase the taste of the people. Since educated people are coming to the House, the debate should be meaningful and healthy. This is what the people and the House expect.’

‘Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal has lied to the House. I don’t know if he is in the RSS Baithak or in the House. The central government has given 2,000 crores to Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam. 3300 crores to Karnataka Irrigation Corporation, and a total of 10,000 crores to Karnataka Irrigation Corporation including Vishweshwara Jal Nigam to the state’s irrigation corporation. I don’t know if he said this due to lack of information or intentionally, for criticism.’

‘The fact is that on 24-1-2025, the central government gave a Scheme of Special Assistance to all states, providing special assistance without interest for 50 years. 200 crore was given to Mulwad Lift Irrigation, 200 crore to Mahalaxmi Malaprabha Project, 300 to Bhrada Upper River, so it was a total of 1030 crore. If there is a lack of information, get it right and speak’. The Chief Minister said that this is completely false information.

Centre has not given us our share of grants, only loans

The central government hasnot given our share of grants to our state. Instead, they have given only interest-free loans. The opposition parties have given false information to the House without getting anything to talk about.

Our programs, especially the guarantee schemes, have been praised by the media, people, universities, scholars. Suleiman Hank of Cameroon, the President of the United Nations General Body, have accepted and appreciated the guarantees.

The House has noticed that Kannada and English newspapers have written praising the guarantees, but the BJP has lied. Even when we announced the guarantees in 2020, the newspapers have praised them. You all opposed this.

If the state government implements the guarantee, it will go bankrupt financially. Not only you but also the Prime Minister of the country had criticized that there will be no money for development. But you yourself announced Modi’s guarantee in the Lok Sabha elections. Those who have consistently opposed guarantees have done this. You have copied this in many states.

BJP has learned to worship individuals. We did not announce Siddaramaiah guarantee because we do not worship individuals. We announced a guarantee for the people of the state, he criticised.

False propaganda by BJP on guarantee schemes

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said:’ You have made false allegations and propaganda that the guarantee schemes will be stopped after the Lok Sabha elections. People know the truth of these programs. The beneficiaries have benefited from this. Since June 11, 2023, 410 crore people have been travelling under the Shakti Yojana.

‘No matter how much you lie, you lost three seats in the by-elections. By-elections were held after your criticism and allegations. We won the Channapatna constituency, which was won by the BJP alliance in the last assembly elections, by a margin of more than 25 thousand. We won in Shiggaon constituency by a margin of 13,000 and in Sandur constituency by a margin of 9,000. You have been lying on all three sides. You are not fooling the people’, he said.

‘You who have been in power twice, did you win with the blessings of the people? He criticized BJP President Vijayendra for winning 18 seats by doing Operation Kamala. We won because all castes voted for us to win against Basavaraj Bommai’s son. We did not do Operation Congress. If we had not given guarantees, the poor would not have voted. These schemes, which reach the beneficiaries’ accounts directly without intermediaries, have given hope to the lives of the poor.’



