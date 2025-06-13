Live
BJP opposed earlier caste report, why is it opposing re-survey: DKS
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar questioned the BJP’s intention in questioning state government’s decision to re-conduct the caste census.
“The BJP was opposed to the earlier caste census citing data sanctity issues. We have announced a redo of the census, but the BJP is still opposing this too,” he asked while talking speaking to reporters here.
Asked about BJP criticising the decision to reconduct the caste census, he said, “The BJP did not accept the earlier caste census report, why the opposition now when we are trying to address the concerns? We are not rejecting the earlier census, we are only trying to correct the shortcomings of the earlier survey in order to allay concerns of several communities.”
Asked if the survey would be conducted in a scientific manner this time, he said, “The modalities would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. Several communities including Lambanis, Jains, Bestha communities had met me and raised concerns on the earlier survey. The previous survey was also done scientifically through door-to-door visits, but some of the people were hesitant to share their caste details. Our national leaders have given us certain guidelines. AICC President too has given us many suggestions. The CM will discuss this in the Cabinet meeting and take a decision.”
To a question if the government gave in to the pressure from powerful communities, he said, “We have yielded to the pressures from all communities. We have yielded to the pressure from the media too.”
Asked if it was D K Shivakumar’s victory in convincing the High command for a resurvey, he said there was no winner or loser in this matter. Asked if there was a need for the state to reconduct the caste census when the Centre has announced a caste census along with the general census, he said, “This is our Party’s agenda, the BJP has copied it. Rahul Gandhi has always been advocating proportionate representation for the backward classes.”