Live
- PM Modi gives booster shot to Sri Lanka’s clean energy drive
- Pokémon GO Mega Audino Raid Day Event: Preparation Guide, Bonuses, Start Times, and Best Tips
- Allahabad High Court Bar Association Protests Clandestine Oath of Justice Yashwant Varma
- Children learn how to help animals beat the heat in Kasargod workshop
- Akal Takht, AAP, and SAD Lead Opposition to Waqf Bill, Corner BJP in Punjab
- RTI reply: Delhi BJP questions Rs 1 lakh per day spent on Kejriwal’s old bungalow
- Encroachments Worth ₹34.17 Crore Cleared in Bengaluru District: DC Jagadeesh G
- Delta farmers in TN turn to summer paddy cultivation as interim crop
- In Sri Lanka, PM Modi reiterates India's strong commitment to development of Indian Origin Tamil community
- Rajnath Singh Flags Off INS Sunayna, Karwar Naval Base Expanded
BJP Protests Against Use of Jammers in Jail, Raises Concerns of Inconvenience
Tensions flared on Saturday, as the local BJP unit, spearheaded by Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, took to the streets to challenge a communication jammer at the district jail.
Mangaluru: Tensions flared on Saturday, as the local BJP unit, spearheaded by Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, took to the streets to challenge a communication jammer at the district jail. The device, intended to bolster security, has instead stirred unrest among residents, prompting a fiery response from the party.
Kamath didn’t hold back, lambasting the Congress-led government for what he deems a failure of governance. “If the police were doing their job, this jammer wouldn’t even be necessary,” he declared, accusing the administration of neglecting public welfare.
He pointed to unanswered pleas sent to the police commissioner, the Director General, and the home minister, vowing that under a BJP regime, he’d have dismantled the device himself. With district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in town, Kamath pressed for urgent action to resolve the growing discontent.
The protest escalated when Kamath and fellow BJP leaders tried to barricade the road and encircle the jail, only to be met with swift police action. Officers arrested the group, halting their demonstration but amplifying the issue’s visibility.
As the jail is located within the city, the jammer has crippled connectivity near colleges, shops, and clinics, leaving locals struggling with everything from emergency calls to digital payments.
A nearby doctor recently amplified the chorus of complaints online, spotlighting the real-world impact. Patient care was compromised by unreliable networks as it was reported that a heart patient couldn’t consult the doctor. For shopkeepers and students alike, the disruption has turned daily routines into logistical nightmares.