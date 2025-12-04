BJP slams CM for relishing chicken during Hanuman Jayanti

Bengaluru: The act of relishing of ‘naatikoli saaru’ (chicken gravy dish) along with idlis during the breakfast meeting by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has sparked a row following the Karnataka BJP unit raising objections for having chicken on the sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, charged on Tuesday, “While Hanuman Jayanti was being celebrated across the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was enjoying ‘naatikoli saaru’ at Sadashivanagar residence of Dy CM Shivakumar.

Earlier too, he had consumed meat before visiting the Hindu pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala.”

“A few days ago, a breakfast meeting was held at Siddaramaiah’s residence, and now it has taken place at D.K. Shivakumar’s residence. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal have directed this drama. Siddaramaiah’s actions have hurt the sentiments of Hanuman devotees,” he stated.

“Lord Hanuman was born in Kishkinda, located in the Ballari region of Karnataka. Today, it is a tradition for Hanuman devotees to wear Hanuma malas and observe fasting. They take vows, visit Hanuman temples, have darshan of the deity, and thereafter remove the malas. I too visited two Hanuman temples this morning and celebrated Hanuman Jayanti,” Ashoka stated.