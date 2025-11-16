Blackbucks die in Kittur Rani Chennamma mini zoo; Minister orders probe

Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi, where several blackbucks (Krishna Mrugas) have died due to suspected infection. According to forest department officials, eight blackbucks were found dead the previous day, and this morning, another 20 were discovered lifeless, bringing the total to 28.

The incident occurred at the mini zoo located near Bhutramanhatti in Belagavi taluk. Senior forest officials immediately rushed to the site to assess the situation and investigate the cause of death.

Speaking to The Hans India , DCF N.E. Kranti said, “The deaths are due to a bacterial infection. Experts from the Veterinary Science Institute in Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, are being called to conduct thorough tests. The loss of 28 blackbucks is extremely tragic.”

Forest, Wildlife, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre expressed deep concern over the unnatural deaths and has ordered a formal investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the blackbucks may have succumbed to an infectious disease. The minister instructed that all precautionary measures be taken to ensure that no other animals in the zoo contract the infection.

A special expert committee has been directed to investigate whether the deaths were caused by contaminated water or food, or if predatory animals such as cats may have spread the disease. Based on their findings, appropriate measures will be implemented to prevent future occurrences.

Minister Khandre also emphasized that the deaths highlight serious concerns regarding animal care in the zoo. He instructed authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, and warned that negligence by staff would be dealt with according to regulations.

This tragic incident raises questions about zoo management, animal health monitoring, and preventive measures in captive wildlife facilities. Forest officials continue to examine the site, while the investigation committee is expected to submit recommendations in the coming days to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.