BN Chandrappa elevated as working president

Bengaluru: The Congress High Command led by President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed BN Chandrappa as the working president in the post that fell vacant by the demise of Dhruvanaryan recently.

BN Chandrappa is a former member of parliament from the Chitradurga constituency. Chandrappa belongs to the Scheduled Caste (left) and has been head of the LIDKAR (Leather Industries Development Corporation Karnataka) The move of Congress has stumped the BJP. The saffron party was trying to woo the SC (left) community by recommending a 6 per cent internal reservation quota, but the community was not impressed. But Congress' move has been hailed by community leaders as the right initiative at the right time.

The BJP had been trying in vain to woo the SC left category in many ways, the increase the 6 per cent internal reservation was just a decision of the government and is not an ordinance or an act of parliament which meant there is no guarantee of it being implemented. The BJP had failed to bring in administrative reforms in the management of the SC left community to empower the community particularly among the financially backward SC left people. The community from the beginning had demanded concessions in seats for elite educational institutions, jobs for the youth in the private sector and sports quota, which had not happened in the last five years.

Chandrappa will steer the party's prospects in the poll-bound Karnataka. His appointment will be beneficial to the party in many districts like Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Mysuru, Tumukuru and to a large extents assembly constituencies like Sullia, Mudigere, Chikkamgaluru, Tarikere, Yellapur, Kittur, Shivamogga, Molakalmuru, Teradal and few other constituencies.

Chandrappa had been known for his integrity and a clean hands in politics.