Bomb scare in Bangalore apartment
Bomb threat scribbled on Bengaluru apartment wall traced to minor girls
Bengaluru: A bomb threat message scrawled on the wall of an apartment complex in Bengaluru triggered alarm among residents before police traced the act to three young girls, believed to be around 12 to 13 years old.
The message, written in English with dark ink on the wall near the clubhouse of the Alphine Pyramid Apartments in Kodigehalli, read: “I will bomb India from Pakistan.” Residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Initial CCTV footage revealed that the message was likely written by three girls.
Police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR), stating that while the act appears to lack serious intent, further inquiry is underway to determine if the children acted under any external influence.
Authorities are also looking into whether the girls were directed by someone to write the threat.