Bommai accuses state government of driving away prestigious firm

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused the present state government of negligence that, he said, has forced a prestigious company to shift its planned investment from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to the media in Haveri, Bommai said the loss of a major investor was an outcome of poor governance, corruption and a collapse of basic infrastructure under the current administration.

Bommai claimed the foreign firm — which he said was prepared to invest ₹1.23 lakh crore outside the US — chose Andhra Pradesh despite Karnataka’s advantages because the state administration failed to provide a conducive environment. “When we were in power, we took every step to retain investments. That company has already created jobs for about 30,000 people where it went. If the government were progressive, projects would not leave the state,” he said, adding that the present government’s indifferent attitude amounts to injustice to Karnataka.

He accused the state administration of rampant corruption, ready price lists for everything, deterioration in law-and-order, and deteriorating public amenities.

“The government’s unwillingness to act is unfortunate,” Bommai said, criticising the Chief Minister and ministers for not taking responsibility.

On the state government’s reported ban on RSS activities, Bommai said the organisation has long-standing roots and its centenary drew large volunteer turnout across urban areas. He alleged the government was using the ban to cover up its failures and accused it of protecting other groups that, he claimed, engage in unlawful activities. “They are attacking RSS to hide their failure — it feels like another emergency is being created,” Bommai said.

He defended the RSS, noting that about 70% of its shakhas meet on private grounds and only 30% use government premises. Bommai argued that the government’s stricter permissions and restrictions on organisations would undermine social harmony and accused the Congress government of playing divisive caste politics to cling to power. “If elections were held today, Congress would struggle to win 25 seats,” he claimed.

Responding to questions about the scrapping of ration cards, Bommai alleged the government was reducing BPL ration cards not because of lack of resources but to cover up its financial mismanagement. He accused the administration of using ration-card deletions to hide its fiscal problems.