Bommai challenges Kharge & Rahul if they can win 50 seats

Haveri: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai challenged both AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi to say this time to say that Congress Ab ki bar 50 par in the coming parliamentary elections.

Addressing the party workers meeting in Hangal in Haveri Lok sabha constituency here on Sunday, he said the state government has diverted the money earmarked for farmers to the guarantees. And still Chief minister Siddaramaiah makes lengthy speeches. The CM said he would make it public the caste census report. Did he do it? The Kantharaj report has been accepted. The people knew that the report has been accepted for the political gains in the coming election. But the upper castes have opposed the report and the Kantharaj report was never ever publicised. The government has been playing hide and seek in regard to the castes. Bommai said it was he who has hiker reservation for the SCs and STs. In democracy, they can cheat the people once but not always. The BJP too has been in favour of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas. The government of India has released money to 57 lakh farmers in Karnataka worth Rs 14000 crore.

The Congress party talks of.the Anna Bhagya scheme but not distributed a single grain to people. The central government had been giving Five kg rice to one crore families. Eleven lakh houses has been distributed the Pradhan mantri awas yojna. So many schemes had been given to people in the last four years. Drinking water has been supplied to over 30 laks households. National Highways had been developed in rapid speed.

The Congress party has promised to give RS one lakh to each woman every year. What all the guarantees which had been given by the Congress party are bogus aa they were not sure of coming to power.

The Congress party would not come to power but the BJP would win more than 400 constituencies. Former minister CM Udasi has done a lot for the Hangal taluk and that would be continued.

Zero development

The BJP leader said there has been zero development in the state and the Congress leaders and MLAs are scared to go before the people. No schemes had been drawn in wake of severe drought.

Over 800 farmers have committed suicide and most of those families haven’t received the compensation. The people would give a fitting reply to the Congress party in the coming election. Borrowing Rs 1.5 crore has been the biggest achievement of the CM Siddaramaiah. The people would make Narendra Modi as the PM for the third time.

BJP District President Arun Kumar Pujar, former minister Manohar Tahsildar and Shivray Sajjan were

present.