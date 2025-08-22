Book on Shaurya Chakra awardee released in Konkani

Mangaluru: The Konkani translation of The Saga of a Brave Heart, a book chronicling the courage and sacrifice of posthumous Shaurya Chakra awardee Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, was released at the World Konkani Centre on Wednesday. The translated edition has been titled Ek Bahaddurachi Shaurya Katha. The original book, authored in English by his wife Shakuntala Ajit Bhandarkar, details the life and sacrifice of the young officer who laid down his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch-Rajouri sector.

At the release, retired Lt. Gen. P.G. Kamat paid tribute to Bhandarkar’s bravery. He recalled how, during an emergency operation with limited troops, the 39-year-old officer neutralised two terrorists and was preparing to engage others when he was fatally struck. “When terrorists infiltrate Poonch-Rajouri, they vanish into the forests within hours. Lt. Col. Bhandarkar fought with exceptional courage, earning the highest respect in my eyes,” Kamat said.

He further praised Shakuntala Bhandarkar for her resilience and patriotism, noting that she not only documented her husband’s journey but also encouraged their children to serve in the Army and Navy.

Highlighting the translation work, the Centre’s Secretary Dr. Kasturi Mohan Pai commended Goa-based translator Ramesh Laad for his linguistic finesse. Speaking at the event, Shakuntala Bhandarkar said that while grief remains, she has dedicated herself to supporting fellow war widows. “A soldier’s death in the line of duty is the true measure of valour,” she said. The programme was organised by Sanjana Prakashan, Goa. World Konkani Centre President C.A. Nandagopal Shenoy presided over the function.