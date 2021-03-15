Bungalow in which HV Nanjundaiah lived to be renovated

Bengaluru: The glorious building in which the founder president of Kannada Sahitya Parishath and acting Diwan of the then Mysuru dynasty, H.V.Nanjundaiah, had lived and which was donated to The Government Girls High School, Malleshwaram will be renovated. Deputy Chief Minister, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana has showed interest in initiating the revival work of the historic building. He visited the spot on Monday and inspected the progress of the work.

The officials of the German Embassy, who were present during the visit, expressed wonder about the pattern adopted in the structure. The building which was constructed along with the mega sauna bath facility in 1915, is known by the name 'HVN Bungalow'

After overviewing the progress of the work, Ashwatha Narayana said, "This is one of the heritage buildings of the city of Bengaluru. The BBMP has provided Rs two crore for the renovation works of the building and a private architect company has been entrusted to do the revival work. This will be developed as a museum depicting the development of Malleshwaram. The wooden carvings on pillars & planks, carvings on stones will be revived as to exactly match with as it was in the original building".

Yaduveer Krishnarajendra Wodeyar, The titular head of the Mysuru Royal Family, Akchim Burkart, German Consul General, Bengaluru who were present expressed happiness over the way the work is being done.