Bypoll candidates finalised by consensus: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: DeputyChief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the Congress has finalised its candidates for the upcoming by-elections through a consensus decision. Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he said the ticket for the Bagalkot Assembly seat has been given to Umesh Meti, the second son of H Y Meti, while the Davangere South ticket has been allotted to Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of former Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Shivakumar said that after discussions involving himself, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Naseer Hussain, Saleem Ahmed, Harris, Jabbar and other minority leaders, as well as AICC secretaries, a unanimous decision was taken to give the opportunity to the Shamanur family. He added that the party has resolved to fight unitedly and win both constituencies.

He stated that the B-form for Samarth Mallikarjun was handed over through his father S S Mallikarjun. Shivakumar and the Chief Minister will travel to Davangere and Bagalkot on Monday to participate in the nomination filing ceremonies. He remarked that media speculation surrounding the ticket distribution has now been put to rest and that the high command conveyed its decision late Saturday night. A Congress Legislature Party meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, and AICC secretaries are expected to attend.

Responding to questions about minority leaders seeking the ticket, Shivakumar said there is nothing wrong in aspiring for representation based on population strength. He said the party leadership and candidates are committed to abiding by the party’s final decision. He noted that within the Meti family itself multiple members had expressed interest in contesting, and similar aspirations were natural among others as well.

On the BJP and JD(S) fielding minority candidates, he said political parties will attempt to create differences as part of strategy but declined to comment on their internal decisions. Asked about the strength of opposition candidates, he said each party is free to choose its nominees and that Congress will focus on its own campaign.

Highlighting the contributions of Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere, Shivakumar said the city has seen remarkable development over the past four decades under his leadership, including improvements in drinking water supply, housing for the poor and educational institutions. He described the Shamanur family as long-standing supporters of the Congress.

Addressing concerns that earlier assurances had been made about giving a ticket to the Muslim community after him, Shivakumar said such dissatisfaction had not been expressed to the party leadership. He pointed out that Abdul Jabbar had been made an MLC three times and that alternative arrangements have often been made in similar circumstances, including recent Legislative Council nominations.

On whether the by-elections would serve as a referendum on the government as it completes three years in office, Shivakumar countered by asking which elections the opposition had won recently. He said the Congress had secured victories in seats previously held by Basavaraj Bommai and by the son of H D Kumaraswamy.

Announcing a festive measure ahead of Ugadi, Shivakumar said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has waived interest on pending water bills, a move expected to benefit many consumers in the city.

He added that under his leadership, significant efforts have been made to improve drinking water supply, including completion of the fifth phase of the Cauvery project and Cabinet approval for the sixth phase. While acknowledging the city’s growing population, he said the government is prepared to make necessary arrangements to meet future demands.