Cops take two minors into custody

Guntur: The Tenali police took two minor boys into custody in connection with a theft case at the Sonovision showroom in Tenali and seized mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 11.80lakh from their possession on Sunday.

According to the police, Sonovision showroom manager Madhusudhan Reddy lodged a complaint on March 15 stating that unknown persons broke the glass doors on the second floor of the showroom and stole mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 12 lakh. Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Based on CCTV footage, the police identified and took two minor boys into custody. During questioning, they confessed to the crime. The police recovered mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 11.80 lakh from them.

Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal appreciated Tenali DSP Janardhan Rao and Circle Inspector K Ramulu for recovering the stolen property.