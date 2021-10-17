Bypolls not a question of my prestige: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The by-elections to Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies are seen as crucial and a prestige issue for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as it's his first electoral challenge he is facing after taking reins of the State in July, and the fact that Hanagal falls in his native Haveri district. But, Bommai sees them differently. "Bypolls in Hanagal and Sindgi Assembly constituencies are not a question of my prestige, but a question of the future of development of these areas," observed Bommai.

On Sunday, speaking to media persons in Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Any election cannot be considered as a true compass for the future. As chief minister, Siddaramaiah won the assembly elections from Nanjangudu and Gundlupet. But later he lost in the general elections."

"The entire State will decide what happens in the general elections. I am confident that BJP candidates will win by a huge margin in both Hanagal and Sindagi seats," Bommai asserted.

The politics of Hanagal taluk is different from that of Sindagi. Hanagal has seen three decades of political rivalry between two big leaders – late C.M Udasi and Manohar Tahsildar. For the first time, elections are being held without both Udasi and Manohar Tehsildar in the fray, he said.

CM Basavraj Bommai gave the credit for the development of Hanagal constituency to the late C M Udasi. He said, "Along with CM Udasi's political rise, he built the party connecting with everyone. Nobody responded in such a way to the aspirations of the people."

Also recalling the developmental activities started by the late leader in Hanagal including the Upper Tungabhadra Project, provision of basic infrastructure, an engineering college, ITI and diploma institutes, and other educational institutes. CM Bommai said, "BJP will unveil a vision document for the holistic development of Hanagal."

Reacting to former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's allegations that RSS workers were robbing money as syndicate members in universities, Bommai said, "I don't know whom he wants to please with these allegations. It seems there is a contest between Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy to critisize RSS to appease minorities."