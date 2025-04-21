Cabinet meeting venue changed to vacant site near Jenumale

Chamarajanagara: The location for the upcoming Cabinet meeting scheduled for April 24 at the Hanur Sri KshetraMalemahadeshwaraBetta has been revised.

Instead of the previously planned venue at the 108-foot statue area at DeepadgiriOdu, the meeting will now take place at a vacant plot near Jenumale, based on expert recommendations.

Initially, the Cabinet meeting was set to be held at the 108-foot statue at MalemahadeshwaraBetta. However, experts suggested a change in venue.

The decision to move the location stems from concerns about the high-altitude area of DeepadgiriOdu, which experiences excessive winds that could hinder the meeting’s proceedings. Additionally, it was deemed unsuitable for inclement weather conditions, and the mixed gravel and soil in the area could pose challenges for setting up the German tents required for the meeting. As a result, safety considerations led to this decision.

Hanur MLA Manjunath commented on the change, stating that vehicles coming for the meeting were initially designated to park at the Deepadgiri location. However, with the meeting now scheduled at the new site, parking arrangements for vehicles have been relocated accordingly.