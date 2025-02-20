Call to end mandatory Hindi exams for SSLC students in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A petition demanding the removal of mandatory Hindi as a third language for SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students in Karnataka has been submitted to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. The petition, spearheaded by the political forum “Namma Naadu Namma Aalvike” (NNNA), argues for parity with CBSE and ICSE syllabi, which do not include a third language in grades 9 and 10. Former Education Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, who held the position from 2013 to 2016, has voiced his support for the campaign.

NNNA’s “Stop Hindi Exam” campaign highlights the burden placed on SSLC students compared to their counterparts in other curricula. The petition claims that over 90,000 students failed the Hindi exam last year, negatively impacting the overall SSLC pass percentage. NNNA argues that this third language requirement hinders students’ academic progress.

“As parents and concerned citizens, we have made this request considering our children’s future and educational progress,” said S Shyam Prasad from NNNA. “Former Education Minister Kimmane Ratnakar joined our campaign and was with us when we submitted the petition. We are thankful for his support.” Film lyricist Kaviraj and social activist Dr Ramesh Bellankonda of NNNA also met with the Minister. NNNA emphasizes that their campaign is not against learning Hindi or any other language, but rather seeks a level playing field for Karnataka’s SSLC students. They point out that students in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, as well as those following CBSE and ICSE curricula within Karnataka, only study two languages in grades 9 and 10.

The Minister has reportedly assured the delegation that the proposal will be considered. The NNNA delegation also met with Purushottama Bilimale, Chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority, seeking his support for their demand.