CCB seizes 123 kg of ganja; three arrested in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka: A large cache of ganja weighing 123 kg was seized by the Mangaluru City Crime Branch in a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, with three individuals arrested for allegedly transporting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh.
Acting on a tip-off, CCB officials intercepted two cars near Mathadakere in Kantavar Cross, located in Beluvai village of Moodbidri taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday.
The contraband was reportedly being smuggled across state borders, they said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Masood M K (45), Mohammed Ashiq (24), and Subair (30), all residents of Kasaragod district in Kerala, officials added.
In addition to the cannabis, officials also seized two vehicles—one registered in Karnataka and the other in Kerala—and five mobile phones.
The total value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 46.2 lakh.
A case has been registered at the Moodbidri police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle interstate narcotics networks. Investigations are underway to trace the origin and supply chain of the seized contraband, officials added.