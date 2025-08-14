Charge sheet filed in ex-DGP murder case; wife named main accused

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has named Pallavi as the main accused in the murder of her husband--former DGP Om Prakash--in its 1,150-page charge sheet. Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer, was allegedly murdered by Pallavi on April 20 at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru. Given the severity of the crime, the Karnataka government had transferred the investigation to the CCB. According to CCB sources, the charge sheet has been filed in the First ACMM Court in connection with the murder, a case that has drawn nationwide attention.

The document formally names Prakash’s wife, Pallavi, as the prime accused, while his daughter, Kriti, has been exonerated of any involvement. According to investigators, there was insufficient evidence to establish Kriti’s role in the alleged murder conspiracy.

Findings indicate that she was on the upper floor of the HSR Layout residence at the time of the incident. In the absence of credible proof linking her to the crime, her name has been dropped from the charge sheet.

Pallavi, however, has been arrested on charges of murder and remains in judicial custody. Following a detailed probe, CCB officials gathered evidence against Pallavi and submitted the charge sheet.