Christ School ICSE compete for two world records 

BENGALURU: The Christ School ICSE Bengaluru campus was awash in a riot of colours giving shape to differentemotions and creativity. Over 3,600 people across three generations, men and women, including students, teachers and parents, and from age 3 to 90 years – took part in the Fest, for the first time in Christ School history, to mark 75th Year of Independence Day in a truly special way.

The Festival was inaugurated by Brig. Jose Abraham, Rev. Fr. Nilson Davis PallisseryCMI , Principal, Christ School ISCE, along with Rev. Fr. Martin Onasseril CMI, Vice Principal, Rev. Fr. RegiKoodapattu, Financial Manager, Rev. Fr. Fenil CMI, Director of Special School and Kishore Joseph , Director, Breathe Entertainment and Founder- Colorothon.

Colorothon is a concept of Breathe Entertainment, and hosted by Christ School ISCE, the Festival offered the participants a vibrant and kaleidoscopic experience of a cultural potpourri across many media and formats like performing arts, fine and traditional arts, culinary arts, visual and digital art, art installations, interactive art, magic show, live painting by professional artists and contemporary art.The main attraction of the day being the special children participating in full enthusiasm that struck a ready chord with the people.

To commemorate AzadiKaAmritMahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements, the Christ School ICSE had symbolically unveiled a patriotic Art work measuring 7x10 feet which was drawn by an artist by name Aneesh from Kidschaupal.

Subsequently 75 collages were also exhibited by the Christ School children contributed by 2,650 children covering the journey of 75 years of Independence starting from 1947 to 2022 which includes Covid -19 The Director, Breathe Entertainment, and the brain behind the event, Kishore Joseph said "choosing Independence Day for the event is our way of attempting to bring people together" and to bring out the child in everyone. "The focus was on creativity and the right mix of colours, and it feels really great to motivate kids by organising such events," he said.

Hosachiguru was hosted by School, ICSE , because, it's a unique event which brings together people belonging to three generations, students, parents and teachers under a single platform to express themselves through art and painting, said Rev. Fr. Nilson Davis Pallissery CMI , Principal, Christ School ICSE.

Incidentally, Christ School is eyeing an entry into the Exclusive Book World Records and the Kings Book of World Records for organising the largest painting extravaganza in the world in the school sector.

According to the organizers, 300 best paintings of the participants judged by renowned artists, will be auctioned and donated to charity partners. "Our vision is to see people from all over the country take part in painting on a day which will be celebrated as Colorothon Day," says Kishore Joseph, Founder-Trustee of Colorothon and Breathe Entertainment, Publisher of thisweekindia.news and multiple world-record holders.