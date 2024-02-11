CID submits 1,100-pg chargesheet in Belagavi woman assault and strip case

Belagavi: The Central Investigation Department (CID) has concluded its exhaustive investigation into the harrowing incident where a woman was forcibly dragged out of her home, stripped, paraded, and tied to an electric pole in a village in Belgaum district. On Friday the CID Superintendent of Police, Prithvik Kumar, presented a comprehensive charge sheet spanning approximately 1,100 pages before the trial court.

The shocking incident unfolded on December 11, 2023, when the son of the victim eloped with a young woman from the same village, sparking fury among the villagers. In a horrifying act of retribution, members from the young woman’s family allegedly orchestrated a brutal attack on the young man’s mother, subjecting her to physical assault and public humiliation. The victim’s ordeal prompted an immediate FIR to be lodged at Kakati Police Station.

In the subsequent investigation, police apprehended 13 individuals, including a juvenile, believed to be involved in the heinous assault.

The charges brought forth against the accused range from serious offenses including sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and others, along with additional charges under various sections of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

The severity of the incident prompted swift action not only from police but also from the judiciary and the media.

The Karnataka High Court, upon learning of the gruesome attack through media reports, initiated a suo moto case, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Subsequently, the state government ordered a CID probe to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

Despite the traumatic events, the love story at the center of the controversy culminated in marriage, as the young couple tied the knot in a temple on the same day as the attack.

Their union was formalized on January 30, with the marriage officially registered at the office of the Deputy Registrar of Industries in Belagavi.

The repercussions of this incident reverberated not only throughout the region but also captured national attention, sparking outrage and condemnation from people.