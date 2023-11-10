Citizens Undertake 140 km Padayatra for multispeciality hospital

Karwar ; In a remarkable display of unity and determination, residents of Sirsi in Uttar Kannada district embarked on a 140 km foot march to Kumta, urging the establishment of a multispeciality hospital in the district. Led by social activist Anantamurthy Hegde, the group covered a distance of 140 km, visiting more than 120 villages along their route to garner support for their cause.

Speaking about the initiative, Anantamurthy Hegde stated, "On November 2, we commenced the foot march from Shirasi, reaching Kumta on Thursday . We stayed in community halls, temple premises, and public spaces during the eight-day journey. Our objective was to bring attention to the need for a multispeciality hospital in the region." Highlighting the current challenges, Hegde emphasized, "Access to proper medical treatment is a critical concern. Severe or life-threatening illnesses often require patients to travel 100 km to Hubballi or 250 km to Mangalore for appropriate medical care. Unfortunately, many lives are lost before reaching the hospital."







Despite persistent demands for the establishment of a multispeciality hospital over the years, the community laments the lack of government response. Social worker Venkatesh Naik commented, "The government has not shown any enthusiasm to address the urgent need for healthcare improvement in the district. The current state of healthcare in the region is a matter of serious concern.



Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner Prakash Rajput said that 15 acres of land have been earmarked for the multispeciality hospital in Kumta. The handover of the land from the Social Welfare Department has been completed, and the process of transferring it to the Health Department for the hospital's construction is underway. He expressed optimism about the progress, stating, "The administrative steps for the establishment of the hospital are in motion."

However, the community remains vigilant, pressing for swift action and emphasizing the immediate necessity of the multispeciality hospital for comprehensive healthcare services in the region. The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajpurohit, has been urged to expedite the process to ensure timely access to quality medical facilities. As the community awaits further developments, the residents of Sirsi and surrounding villages continue their relentless pursuit of better healthcare infrastructure for the well-being of their fellow citizens.