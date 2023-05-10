CM Bommai Casts His Vote At Shiggaon

On Wednesday at Shiggaon in the Haveri district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote in the Assembly election. He visited temples in the district before casting his vote at a government school in Shiggaon, where he is running for re-election for the fourth time in a row, accompanied by son Bharath Bommai and other family members.



Basavaraj Bommai recited the Hanuman Chalisa as he waited to cast his vote. The religious ceremony occurred with the state's local elections. Voters in Karnataka started casting their ballots on Wednesday to elect a new 224-member parliament, so the race for the state assembly is now in full swing. Major political heavyweights have been travelling the state and making promises and allegations during the fierce and contentious election campaign.

Three parties are competing in the election: the BJP, the Congress, and the JD(S). The outcome is keenly monitored because it will serve as a proxy for the larger elections in 2024.

While the Congress is counting on allegations of corruption against the ruling party to help them win back power, the BJP aims to end a 38-year electoral dry spell in the state and become the first incumbent party to win reelection since 1985.