CM directs development of Anjanadri Hills highlighting its tourism

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a review meeting at Cauvery Bhavan today on the comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills, a site of immense pilgrimage and cultural value. He emphasized that the development should reflect the tourism potential as well as the mythological and spiritual significance of the sacred hill.

During Hanuman Jayanti, lakhs of devotees visit Anjanadri Hills, with many pilgrims also arriving from North India. To facilitate the growing number of visitors, the Chief Minister directed the creation of facilities such as dormitories, stairways to assist elderly devotees in reaching the hilltop, construction of a community hall, and other essential tourist amenities in and around the site.

Projects worth ₹200 crore have been approved for Phase 1 and Phase 2 development works at Anjanadri Hills. Of this, ₹10 crore has already been released, and the Finance Department has been asked to release the remaining funds to ensure smooth progress of works. The Chief Minister noted that acquisition of government land has not been sufficient to execute several approved projects. Although 77.28 acres of private land has been proposed for acquisition, lack of funds has delayed the process. He directed that additional land be included, bringing the requirement to 101.30 acres, and instructed the Finance Department to provide the necessary budgetary support.

Since many of the approved projects fall within the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, the Chief Minister instructed officials to obtain mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the department at the earliest to enable timely execution.

As announced in the 2024-25 State Budget, Anjanadri Hills is among 11 major tourist destinations identified for development of ropeways under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The ropeway facility will significantly enhance accessibility and convenience for pilgrims and tourists. The meeting was attended by Minister H.K. Patil, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, senior officials of the Tourism Department, and other key

representatives.