CM might search for land in Pakistan as well: BJP

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Wednesday, criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA case, saying that he (Siddaramaiah) might be searching for land in Pakistan as well.

“Siddaramaiah might now be searching for land in Pakistan, and not just in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). His tongue has become loose, and he speaks whatever comes to his mind,” said Narayanaswamy, reacting to the Chief Minister’s comment, ‘no war with Pakistan’. He further mocked Congress, saying that their leaders seem to be more popular in Pakistan than in India. “Congress leaders should consider contesting elections in Pakistan from now on,” he claimed. Siddaramaiah is facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the MUDA case, over alleged illegal allotment of sites.

Narayanaswamy claimed that Siddaramaiah got “angry” when the Mahila Morcha members showed him black clothes during a protest in Belagavi.

“Siddaramaiah even called a senior police officer to the stage and attempted to slap him. Why didn’t Siddaramaiah show similar anger when 26 Indians were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir,” he said.

He further alleged that people are rising against the Congress across the country, claiming that a wave of “public anger” has begun against them. “Even Congress members themselves have admitted that Congress is disappearing from the political scene. If they have strength, why did they delete their X post? They deleted it out of fear. The Congress leaders are cowards,” he said.

He alleged that Congress leaders had posted on social media a post in a derogatory manner suggesting the Prime Minister’s head should “disappear”.

“It actually shows that Congress has no head. What else can a Congress without a head achieve? Some people have no heads, some have heads but no brains, and some have brains but no connection between their brains and tongues,” he claimed.