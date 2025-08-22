CM thanks Def Min for okaying IAF air show during Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving an Indian Air Force air show in Mysuru during this year’s Dasara celebrations and invited him to attend the event.

Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Singh, said the air show would add grandeur to the festivities and instil pride among the large number of visitors expected in Mysuru. He added that Singh’s presence would encourage the people of Karnataka and further strengthen their admiration for the Armed Forces.

In a letter shared with the media by CM’s office on Thursday, Siddaramaiah welcomed the Defence Minister to Mysuru during the celebrations. “It would be a great honour if you could personally grace the Occasion.