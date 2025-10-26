Coast Guard’s Heroic Rescue Saves 31 Fishermen Stranded at Sea

Mangaluru: In a gripping display of bravery, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 31 fishermen from the fishing boat IFB Sant Anton-I, stranded in the Arabian Sea for 11 days after a steering failure left it adrift. The Goa-based vessel, last reported 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore, triggered a high-stakes search and rescue operation on October 24, 2025, led by ICG’s Karnataka headquarters.

With rough seas complicating the mission, the ICG deployed ICGS Kasturba Gandhi, a patrol vessel, and a Dornier aircraft from Kochi for an aerial search. Using real-time weather data and drift calculations from the Integrated Operations Centre, the Coast Guard pinpointed the vessel’s location. On October 25, the Dornier aircraft located the boat, allowing ICGS Kasturba Gandhi to provide on-site repairs to the steering system, assess damage, and ensure the vessel’s stability.

The Coast Guard then arranged for another fishing boat to tow IFB Sant Anton-I to Honnavar fishing harbour, safeguarding all 31 crew members. The fishermen, who faced days of perilous conditions, expressed relief and gratitude for the ICG’s timely intervention.

This operation underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to its motto, “We Protect.” The seamless coordination between air and sea units, despite adverse weather, highlights the ICG’s operational excellence. Maritime safety experts have praised the mission as a model of efficiency, reinforcing the Coast Guard’s vital role in protecting India’s coastal waters and those who depend on them for their livelihood.

The successful rescue has brought relief to the fishermen’s families and communities, with the ICG earning widespread appreciation for its life-saving efforts.