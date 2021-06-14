COD officers record statement of victim's family members

Madikeri: The COD officers team headed by Dy SP rank officer on Monday enquired accused police personnel about Roy D' Souza (50) who was allegedly tortured to death by Viarajpet town police on June 9. The mentally ill person succumbed to injuries on June 12 at a hospital in Madikeri.



The COD team already recovered CCTV DVR. The officers recorded the statement of Roy D Souza's mother Metilda D' Souza on Monday. MLC Veena Achaiah and Congress party leaders' delegation visited deceased's house and consoled family members.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday called Metilda D'Souza over phone and promised to provide justice to death of her sons death. On Sunday former CM H D Kumaraswamy consoled the family over phone. The police department suspended 8 police personnel including two home guards who were on duty that day. Police also registered anFIR against all.