Complainant in grave case appears before Belthangady court



CN Chinnaiah, the complainant in the controversial Dharmasthala mass grave case, appeared before the Belthangady court on Thursday. His presence marked an important development in the case, which has attracted widespread attention in Dakshina Kannada district and beyond.

Chinnaiah, who first approached authorities with allegations about the existence of a mass grave, has remained at the forefront of the issue. Responding to the seriousness of the complaint, the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier this month to conduct a detailed inquiry. The SIT’s mandate is to examine the claims, collect evidence and establish accountability if wrongdoing is found. The case has drawn reactions from civil society and political groups, many of whom have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation. Chinnaiah’s court appearance adds further weight to the ongoing proceedings.