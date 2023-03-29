Cong conspiracy behind attack on Yediyurappa's residence: BJP state chief

Shivamogga: Home Minister AragaJnanendra visited Shikaripura regarding the case of stone pelting on the house of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and got information about the incident. Jnanendra discussed with MP BY Raghavendra as BS Yeddyurappa instructed the police that a case should not be registered. But during the stone pelting, some policemen were injured. Jnanendra said that they will investigate the incidentand he said that some of the attackers have criminal background in this incident..

On Tuesday also the Banjara community staged protest in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district ,nBagalakot and Belagavi districts condemning the move of BJP government's inner reservation proposal. In Bagalakot district the community were seen removing BJP banners , flags and flex boards from Tandas (colonies). The community leaders put up a board saying BJP leaders should not enter intoTandas and demanding BJP should speak against inner reservation. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel has made a serious allegation that the incident of stone pelting at the residence of senior BJP leader Yeddyurappa on the issue of internal reservation is condemnable and there is a conspiracy of Congress behind it. Speaking to the mediapersons he said that attack on Yeddyurappa's residence in Shikaripura is a politically motivated phenomenon, with many years of demand for reservation under social justice. This was done by the Bommai government.

'Our government is for all communities. No confusion at all. But only in Shikaripura. this was done for political reasons. He said that Congress is behind this and BJP will condemn it. BJP is not in a hurry on the issue of reservation. This is a very sensitive issue that needs to be discussed. A study should be done, a committee should be formed, but our government has implemented reservation. Congress was in power for 60 years but did nothing. But we did it in 4 years, he maintained that even though they ruled for 60 years, we did it in a short period of time because we had the will power' Kateel asserted.

Kateel said Congress leader Surjewala has alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is playing the role of Shakuni in the reservation issue. But Surjewala is Shani who is attached to this state and the Congress, after his arrival, the Congress party collapsed in the state. Also, Nalin Kumar has accused that the infighting in two groups in the Congress have increased afterSurjewala's entry.

'It was the Congress party that played politics in the reservation issue and not the BJP. It is the Congress that has divided and ruled the Hindu society, it is the Congress that has done injustice to the Hindus, and tried to degenerate Hinduism, it is the Congress that has divided and ruled by bringing the inner caste into the Hindus, and has divided and ruled. But BJP will never do politics of appeasement. Vote bank does not do politics. There is no provision of reservation for Muslim community in the constitution itself. However, today it has been removed and work has been done to give 10% EWS. So they will not be treated unfairly' added Kateel. He said that justice will be served.

Kudachi MLA P Rajiv told mediapersons that among the Banjara, Bhovi, Korama and Koracha communities of Karnataka state, there is no question of dropping these four communities from the Scheduled List. 'Some members of the community are spreading false news about this. There were two main demands in our struggle. For the last fifty or sixty years, no Chief Minister has done the work of pulling the curtain on this confusion. CM Bommai said that he has provided justice to these four communities. Tanda Corporation was established by B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Yediyurappa increased the reservation from 3% to 4.5%. But some are creating confusion. They are protesting for political gain and selfishness' he said. Rajiv said that the people of the community should not fall for false lures and get excited.