Cong MLC's Godhra statement: K’taka ex-CM Bommai slams Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai slammed Home Minister G. Parameshwara for his statement that his department didn’t have any information about Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad's remarks that "Godhra-like incident" may be repeated in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, Parameshwar's reaction to Hariprasad's statement on the Kar Sevaks indicated the total failure of the intelligence department.

That piece of information was known to the MLC but not to the intelligence department. Parameshwara had said that he would summon the MLC and talk to him. The cops would have arrested others if they had made such inflammatory statements, he said.

The Congress leaders have accused the BJP of disturbing law and order in the state. In fact, the crime rate has increased during the incumbent government's tenure. All kinds of illegal activities have been going on unabated, Bommai charged.

Home Minister Dr Parameshwara must take appropriate steps. The CM has declined to reply to such statements. The MLC must be interrogated to know on what basis he made such a statement. None must try to create confusion, he demanded.

The former CM said the cases against the Kar Sevak Srikant Pujari were pending in court but where was the need to arrest him for an incident that happened 32 years ago. The exterminated elements were staying in Hubballi and why did the cops target only the Ram Sevak?

The CM was known for his baseless statement on the issue of accused. Siddaramaiah didn't have faith in Hariprasad but had the habit of making baseless arguments, he said.

The BJP leader said none including the Hindus and the Muslims have opposed the construction of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. But politicking was done by the Congress leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not alone inaugurating the temple but the trust has invited everyone connected with the temple construction.

Asked about the non-participation of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the opening of Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Bommai said the Somanath temple has been a magnificent temple but Nehru skipped the inauguration however it was done by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The current PM is a Ram Bhakth because of which he is opening the temple on January 22.