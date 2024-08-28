Congress govt looting public money: HDK

Mandya: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused the Karnataka government of looting public land and engaging in corrupt practices. Speaking to reporters after a recent meeting, Kumaraswamy criticized Siddaramaiah for allegedly misappropriating government land and creating false documents to legitimize the act.

“Whose land is Muda? His wife’s or his daughter-in-law’s? Let him first clarify who the real owner is,” Kumaraswamy remarked, alleging that the Chief Minister had fraudulently claimed government land as his own. “Siddaramaiah has pocketed Rs 62 crore by falsely claiming government land as his property. Now, he is fumbling in the dark, unable to see the consequences of his actions,” he added, referring to the Chief Minister’s recent troubles as a result of these allegations.

The Union Minister didn’t hold back in his criticism, suggesting that Siddaramaiah is unfit to criticize the opposition given his own moral lapses. “The Chief Minister lacks the moral authority to speak against the opposition. I have never engaged in hate politics, unlike him,” Kumaraswamy asserted. He further dismissed any threats of legal action against him, confidently stating, “I haven’t done anything to warrant a jail sentence. Even if hundred Siddaramaiahs come they wouldn’t be able to touch me. The truth will prevail, and the Lord will judge those conspiring against me.” Kumaraswamy also challenged the government to produce any incriminating evidence they claim to have against him. “They claim to have documents against me. If they do, let them present them to the public. I’m not hiding in a glass house—I am among the people.

I have nothing to fear,” he declared, addressing the allegations related to the Sai Venkateswara case, which he referred to as a “dead case” and a subject of false accusations by Congress leaders. The Union Minister also dismissed rumours about his supposed involvement in toppling the Congress government. “Why should I promise Prime Minister Modi that I will remove the Congress government? I’ll tell you what—this government will fall on its own, without any intervention. If they think they can buy off people with Rs 100 crore, they are gravely mistaken,” he said, referring to the ongoing political turmoil and rumours of “Operation Kamala”—a term used to describe the BJP’s alleged efforts to lure opposition MLAs. Kumaraswamy mocked the Congress, stating that their obsession with him was evident in their daily tirades. “If the Congress leaders don’t target me, they can’t sleep. They chant my name like a mantra, fearing the collapse of their own government,” he quipped, expressing his disbelief in the stability of the current administration.