Congress MLA announces retirement from politics, party shocked

Mysuru: Congress sitting MLA Tanveer Sait has announced his political retirement on Tuesday even as the assembly elections are approaching. This is an initial shock to the Congress on the eve of the elections. In this regard, Tanvir Sait written letter to KPCC president DK Shivakumar opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and clarified that he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Tanveer Sait, an MLA from Narasimharaja Constituency in Mysuru , has announced his retirement from electoral politics due to ill health. He has clearly mentioned in the letter that he will not contest the next assembly elections due to his illness. Tanveer Seth had written a letter about his political retirement in December last year, and now the issue of that letter has come to light.

'After the attack on me, my health is very bad. I am not as strong mentally and physically as before. Due to illness I cannot contest elections. I don't want a ticket this time. I will not contest any election again' Sait announced. He mentioned in the letter that he will remain in the Congress.

As soon as the issue of the political retirement letter came to light, a crowd of supporters, Congress workers gathered in front of Tanveer Sait's residence in Mysuru demanding that he withdraw the decision of his retirement.

Many supporters of Tanveer fell at his feet and begged to change his decision. Another supporter tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on himself.

In the year 2019 November a young man stabbed Tanveer Sait in the neck, when he was participating in a wedding ceremony in the premises of the Balabhavan in Bannimantapa, Mysuru. Despite being seriously injured by this attack, he still escaped from the jaws of death. However, since then he has been suffering from frequent illnesses. Due to this, he announced his political retirement.

Tanveer Sait himself has been attacked, but he has ensured that there is no opportunity for any kind of riots in the constituency in recent years. The constituency has a large number of minority voters, and supporting him always. Despite his political forays, he has not looked back since contesting the by-election in 2002 to fill the seat vacated by the death of his father, Aziz Sait.

Sait contested in a total of five assembly elections from Narasimharaja constituency in 2002, 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018 including one by-election in the constituency. He has won all these elections. Through this, he has become an undefeated leader. Thus, it is a shock to the Congress that an influential leader who has not seen defeat, an influential leader of the minority community is withdrawing from politics during the elections.